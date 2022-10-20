Candice LeRae reveals what Triple H told her when she announced that she wanted a baby

Candice LeRae recently returned to WWE as a brand new mother.

LeRae exited her role on WWE NXT late last year due to being pregnant with her and Johnny Gargano's first child, who was due in February. Her contract expired a few months later, but she made her surprise return to the company last month on WWE RAW.

Candice LeRae was a recent guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her son Quill, whom she gave birth to earlier this year, LeRae told a story about sitting down with Triple H and Shawn Michaels to tell them that she and Gargano wanted to have a baby.

“So earlier in the year, Johnny and I had sat down with DX of all people and discussed the fact that we wanted to have a baby and trying to kind of figure out when the right time was," Candice LeRae said. "Of course, they’re like, very supportive. Obviously, we don’t have to let them know but we wanted to kind of keep them in the loop because I felt like I owed it to everybody. (...) They were so [supportive]. Hunter even said to me. He said, ‘There’s never gonna be a right time. So you guys got to do what’s best for you guys. And we’ll work around it,’ essentially.” [H/T: SEScoops]

Candice LeRae reflects on planning her pregnancy with D-Generation X

LeRae appreciated Triple H and Shawn Michaels being so supportive in regards to her and Johnny Gargano wanting to plan a family together.

She also recalled how funny it was that halfway through the conversation, it dawned on her that they were planning their family's future with D-Generation X.

“We were sitting in there and we’re waiting for Hunter to come in. That’s all I thought. It was like ‘Okay, Johnny and I are here and like waiting for Hunter to come in.’ Then Shawn Michaels just walked in and sat down at the table with his food. I was like, ‘Oh okay, that’s fine. Shawn too.’ Halfway through the conversation, the child in me, it was all ‘Are we planning our future and our children with DX right now? Does that even make sense in any universe?’” [H/T: SEScoops]

What do you make of Candice LeRae's comments? Would you like to plan your family with D-Generation X? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Are you happy to see Gargano and LeRae back with WWE? Yes No 0 votes