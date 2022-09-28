Candice LeRae wants to get back in the ring with two WWE veterans

WWE Superstar Candice LeRae recently spoke about getting back in the ring with Beth Phoenix and Natalya.

Beth Phoenix and Natalya were once known as The Divas of Doom during the PG Era. The two were a destructive force and reached the top of the division when Phoenix defeated Kelly Kelly to win the Divas Championship. A few years later, Phoenix retired but Natalya continued her journey.

In 2019, the two superstars reunited and the landscape of women's wrestling has drastically changed. Today, Phoenix uploaded a video where LeRae helped her and Natalya train for their match at WrestleMania 35. Later, LeRae responded by saying she would love to get back in the ring with The Divas of Doom:

"Thank you so much!!!! I’m forever grateful for that opportunity. I hope we can do it again soon! 💚"

Here is the original video in which the three superstars trained together. It will be interesting to see if LeRae gets her wishes and faces the Divas of Doom in the near future.

Candice LeRae made her return to WWE RAW

A few years ago, LeRae became one of the hottest signings of the Black and Gold brand. She made her name on the independent circuit and earned several opportunities at the NXT Women's Championship, but failed to win the title.

In 2020, she turned heel along with her husband, Johnny Gargano. The two created a stable called The Way where Gargano held the North American Championship and the Poison Pixie captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Indi Hartwell.

Last year, Candice LeRae stepped aside from wrestling as she took maternal leave. A few weeks later, Gargano also left the company. Last month, Gargano made his return to the company as the regime within the company had changed.

Last night, Candice LeRae returned to the company and faced Nikki A.S.H. on the red brand. In the closing moments, she hit her finishing move and defeated A.S.H. in her return match.

Do you think LeRae will challenge Bianca Belair for the title? Sound off in the comments section.

