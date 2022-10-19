Candice LeRae recently spoke about her future plans in WWE, which include scoring a win over Damage CTRL's IYO SKY.

LeRae made her WWE comeback during the September 26, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW. Since then, she has been embroiled in a feud with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and SKY.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, LeRae noted that she has unfinished business with IYO SKY. She also praised one-half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions for her remarkable in-ring skills.

"To actually beat IYO [SKY], that would be nice, unfinished business for me. I don’t know how, I did have a few times during pregnancy watching her wrestle where was I like ‘Man I just cannot beat this girl’, I’ve just never beat her. But i guess it’s fine because I think she is an amazing and phenomenal talent and if that means more matches with her then I guess so be it." (From 32:56 to 33:22)

This past week, SKY got the better of Candice LeRae again as she and her teammate Kai defeated LeRae and Bianca Belair in a Tag Team Match.

Candice LeRae re-signed with WWE under Triple H's regime

Last year, The Poison Pixie took a hiatus from the ring to start a family alongside fellow wrestler Johnny Gargano. The pair welcomed their firstborn child, Quill, into the world on February 17, 2022. However, LeRae's contract with WWE expired in May while she was still on maternity leave.

With Gargano making his WWE return in August, fans were speculating if his wife might step between the ropes again. Last month, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion surprised everyone by making her main roster debut.

"Okay.. maybe Quill hasn't been my only training partner this past month [sic]. Welcome back, Candice LeRae!" (H/T Instagram)

Since returning to the ring, LeRae has looked better than ever and has been thrust right into the main event scene. It will be interesting to see if she can outclass Bayley's faction in the coming weeks.

