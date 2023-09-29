Cardi B flirts with the idea of making a grand WrestleMania entrance similar to 5-time WWE Women's Champion

It's no secret that American rapper Cardi B is a huge WWE fan. In the past, she had openly discussed the possibility of showing up at WrestleMania. Next year's show is taking place at Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love. Will Cardi B finally make her debut?

If she does so, the rapper has revealed her plans to make a grand entrance with "very skimpy" clothes on. Furthermore, she named former WWE Diva Melina Perez as a source of inspiration.

During her recent appearance on the Hot Ones, Cardi B stated that Melina's entrance is worthy of consideration as the WWE legend brought flare and was "crazy" enough to do splits below the ropes while entering the ring.

"Very skimpy (outfit for WrestleMania) but I feel like my entrance would have to be grand. Like, what’s her name? Melina? Do you remember her? She used to walk in with two guys and then she would do a whole split on the ropes. She would enter on a split. I have to enter grand like that. She was just crazy," Cardi B said. [H/T: POST Wrestling]

Melina had a remarkable run on WWE TV from 2004 to 2011. During the early days, she was the on-screen girlfriend of John Morrison and part of MNM. She later worked solo and wound up winning the top prize in the women's division five times. Since 2019, the former Divas Champion has made sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion.

When WWE Hall of Famer's issues with Batista escalated after an incident involving Melina

Batista revealed in his autobiography "Batista Unleashed" that his relationship with Melina had become "physical," and he loved her very much, considering the latter a friend. Booker T briefly discussed an incident in 2006 when Melina was taken to Wrestler's Court for "Diva-ism" on The Hall of Fame podcast.

According to Booker T, Batista did not like the verdict, and this led to things escalating between the two superstars, who were at the time feuding on-screen over the World Heavyweight Championship.

"We put Melina on trial for Diva-ism, it's a crime. Wrestler's court. I was one of the prosecutors, JBL was the lead prosecutor, and Undertaker was actually the judge," Booker T said. "We put her on trial, two hours, and we convicted her. She was guilty. She was guilty as charged. [Then we] Got back to the States and Batista went on that trip, and I think he got a little hot about it."

Both Batista and Melina are widely regarded by WWE fans as under-appreciated superstars for what they have given in terms of entertainment and star power during their time in the company with quality performances. They are yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

