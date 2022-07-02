Cardi B makes WWE reference in new song with Kanye West

Singer and rapper Cardi B recently released a new single with a reference to WWE legend Jimmy Snuka.

Snuka was inducted into the Hall of Fame class of 1996. Snuka was associated with WCW and WWE in the 70s and has made sporadic appearances since then. His daughter Tamina is currently a part of SmackDown and is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and a three-time 24/7 Champion.

She recently competed in the #1 contenders match for the SmackDown Women's Championship but was unsuccessful. Tamina Snuka is related to the Anoa'i family and is a distant cousin to The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Cardi B released her new single this year after nearly two years. The song also has a reference to rapper Tupac, who was fatally shot in 1996. The new single titled 'Hot S***' mentions the WWE legend in the first couple of lines of the song:

"Now this that hot s***, Jimmy Snuka off the top rope, superfly s***"

Cardi B recently responded to a fan's tweet citing that she was a fan of wrestling and wondered if the new generation got the Jimmy Snuka reference in her song.

"YES I LOVE WRESTLING….I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about." tweeted the singer

Cardi B @iamcardib bri 💎 | fan account @DearBelcalis People don’t get that Cardi looooves wrestling. She has often talked about WWE. That’s why she can make a Jimmy Snuka bar. She knows what she’s talking about People don’t get that Cardi looooves wrestling. She has often talked about WWE. That’s why she can make a Jimmy Snuka bar. She knows what she’s talking about 😌 YES I LOVE WRESTLING….I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about twitter.com/dearbelcalis/s… YES I LOVE WRESTLING….I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about twitter.com/dearbelcalis/s…

The singer is no stranger to the WWE Universe, and her song 'Up' was the official soundtrack for SummerSlam last year. Roman Reigns played the main event of the premium live event against John Cena for the Universal Championship.

Cardi B cited Triple H, Batista and Lita as her favorite WWE Superstars

With professional wrestling being a worldwide phenomenon, many wrestling superstars have been a part of people's childhoods.

In 2019, Cardi B responded to a fan's Tweet stating that she used to watch wrestling and cited Booker T, Triple H, Eddie Guerrero, Edge and Lita as her favorites.

I used to watch wrestling ,my favs are booker T, Batista, eddie, Triple H, edge, Lita

The singer and rapper then added another tweet stating how one could forget about The Undertaker and Kane. You can check out her tweet here.

The wrestling world is all set for the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2nd at MGM Grand Garden Arena. SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss qualified for the last spot in the men's MITB ladder match on the latest edition of the show. He will compete with Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Riddle, and Omos to earn an opportunity at the MITB contract.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far