"Cardi B is one" - Bianca Belair on which celebrities she'd like to have a WrestleMania moment with

Following her monumental Royal Rumble win last weekend, Bianca Belair has been looking forward to WrestleMania. After earning herself a title match at "The Showcase of the Immortals" this spring, Belair will be one of the main players at this year's event. In a recent interview, Belair said she'd like to share the stage with Cardi B.

Bianca Belair is one of the top Superstars on WWE SmackDown. She recently won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, which is one of the highest honors in WWE. Cardi B is a famous celebrity and a musician. She has broken numerous streaming records, and her debut album went triple platinum. She is also a GRAMMY-award winner.

Celebrity moments are often a big part of WrestleMania. Following reports that rapper Bad Bunny will be involved this year, Bianca Belair was asked by Ryan Satin of FOX Sports which star she would like to have a WrestleMania moment with. "The EST of WWE" replied by listing a few multiple names.

"Oh, I mean, yeah the list goes on. I mean, you know, I saw Cardi B tweet everybody and I was like 'Ooh, okay'. Cardi B is one. Beyonce is like, queen. I have Saweetie, Kash Doll, Dreezy, all the female rappers that are out right now that are amazing, I would love to just have some type of, anything with them, they're amazing."

Belair also named Nicki Minaj as another example. If any of the celebrities Belair named make an appearance at WrestleMania, the event would surely become even more buzzworthy. Belair stated that she's a huge fan of hip hop, so she might be hoping to share a WrestleMania moment with a top star.

Bianca Belair hasn't decided on her WrestleMania opponent yet

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Royal Rumble almost a week ago, but she hasn't decide who she will face at WrestleMania 37. Each one of the available champions is a compelling choice.

In recent interviews, Bianca Belair seemed like she was eager to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship and make history with her. But RAW Women's Champion, Asuka could also offer fans an electric match. Belair could also choose to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship.

No matter which champion Bianca Belair selects, fans can expect "The EST" to shine brightly on the road to WrestleMania. Belair is blossoming as a star on SmackDown, and her win in the Royal Rumble Match was only the beginning.