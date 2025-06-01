Carlito confirms WWE exit; shares departure date

The news that R-Truth has been released by WWE has rocked the wrestling world, but it seems that he won't be walking away alone.
His fellow "Judgment Day" member Carlito will also be walking away from the company in two weeks' time, something he has confirmed on his X account. Carlito noted that WWE had made the decision not to renew his deal and even joked about making his return in another 13 years.
Carlito even joked that the company was forcing him to pay back the money he had earned over the past few months because he had hardly been appearing on TV. So it appears that despite the news, he has still kept his sense of humor.
Carlito won the WWC Puerto Rico Championship at WWC Summer Madness last night and could now make his return to this company following his exit. Carlito made a name for himself in Puerto Rico before rejoining WWE in 2023, and over the past two years, he has been part of both the LWO and Judgment Day.
This could be the writing on the wall for The Judgment Day, who have been going through some major issues as a team in recent weeks.