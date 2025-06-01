  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Carlito confirms WWE exit; shares departure date

Carlito confirms WWE exit; shares departure date

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Jun 01, 2025 21:36 GMT
Carlito has now gone too (image via WWE)
Carlito has now gone too (image via WWE)

The news that R-Truth has been released by WWE has rocked the wrestling world, but it seems that he won't be walking away alone.

Ad

His fellow "Judgment Day" member Carlito will also be walking away from the company in two weeks' time, something he has confirmed on his X account. Carlito noted that WWE had made the decision not to renew his deal and even joked about making his return in another 13 years.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Carlito even joked that the company was forcing him to pay back the money he had earned over the past few months because he had hardly been appearing on TV. So it appears that despite the news, he has still kept his sense of humor.

Carlito won the WWC Puerto Rico Championship at WWC Summer Madness last night and could now make his return to this company following his exit. Carlito made a name for himself in Puerto Rico before rejoining WWE in 2023, and over the past two years, he has been part of both the LWO and Judgment Day.

This could be the writing on the wall for The Judgment Day, who have been going through some major issues as a team in recent weeks.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications