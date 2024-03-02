Carlito defeats long-time rival after crazy brawl breaks out on WWE SmackDown

Carlito picked up a victory over a long-time rival after a crazy brawl broke out on WWE SmackDown.

The two men have been engaged in a heated feud since Santos Escobar was blamed for costing Rey Mysterio the United States Championship by Carlito. This resulted in Santos betraying the Latino World Order and even turning on Rey Mysterio. He continued to feud with Carlito before reforming the Legado Del Fantasma with Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, and Elektra Lopez.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, Santos Escobar went face-to-face with his long-time foe in a street fight. The match was evenly paced, with plenty of good spots. One such spot was when Carlito placed a trash can over Escobar's head and then hit him with a steel chair multiple times.

When the match was against Escobar, Angel Garza and Humberto ambushed Carlito. LWO also came out, and a brawl broke out. Just then, Rey Mysterio came out and took out Garza and Humberto. He hit the 619, and Carlito slammed Escobar through a table for the win.

It will be interesting to see Mysterio finally get his revenge on Santos Escobar for what happened several months ago on WWE SmackDown.

