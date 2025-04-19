Carlito drops major Judgment Day betrayal tease as popular star returns ahead of WWE WrestleMania

The Judgment Day are in a tough position at WrestleMania as they look to support both Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor in the WWE Intercontinental Championship match.

Bron Breakker will defend his championship in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania, and ahead of the show, it seems that Carlito has dropped a potential spoiler as to who the group is supporting.

Carlito shared an image which included Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and himself from the Hall of Fame ceremony and claimed it was a "family reunion" despite Finn Balor not being present.

Carlito is dropping hints. [Photo: Carlito's Instagram story]

Raquel Rodriguez also didn't make the picture, while Randy Orton and his wife Kim, Kevin Nash, and Jimmy Hart can all be seen around the stars in question, but Balor isn't a part of the photo, potentially hinting that he might be kicked out of the faction at WrestleMania.

Carlito is the only fit member of The Judgment Day without a match at WWE WrestleMania

While Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor will battle to leave Las Vegas as the Intercontinental Champion and Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are defending their Women's Tag Team Championship, it seems that Carlito has been left off the card.

The former United States Champion was part of the Andre The Giant Battle Royal on SmackDown last night, but Carmelo Hayes was the eventual winner. JD McDonagh isn't part of the show, but interestingly, he is in Las Vegas, and since the match between Balor and Mysterio is a Fatal Four-Way, he could make his return and interfere to help one of his friends.

Of course, Balor and McDonagh have been friends for the past few decades and are former tag team champions. The Irish Ace suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs while he was teaming with Dominik Mysterio back in January on RAW, and is yet to return to programming.

WWE has a number of options for his return but it is expected to be at some point this weekend.

