Carlito hints at joining another popular faction immediately after leaving The Judgment Day

Carlito has hinted at the possibility of joining another popular faction. He recently confirmed his WWE departure, marking the end of his tenure as a member of The Judgment Day.

Ad

The veteran superstar has already seemingly received an offer to join The Hurt Syndicate from faction member Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin, alongside former WWE Superstars Bobby Lashley and MVP, formed The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. They were previously members of The Hurt Business in WWE.

Ad

Trending

On Instagram, Carlito reacted to Benjamin's offer by commenting a 'Thinking Face' emoji.

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Check out a screengrab of Carlito's comment on Benjamin's Instagram post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2024, Carlito returned to the RAW roster for the first time in several years. He began to associate himself with The Judgment Day but was asked to stay away from the group.

The veteran played a major role in Finn Balor and JD McDonagh becoming #1 contenders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship. The Irish duo eventually became champions, and on the RAW after SummerSlam, Carlito was revealed as the newest member of The Judgment Day, alongside Liv Morgan, after Balor betrayed Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at the premium live event.

The 46-year-old superstar is expected to return to WWC, where he became the new WWC Puerto Rico Heavyweight Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More