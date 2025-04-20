Carlito provides update on WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Carlito recently provided an update on his father and Hall of Famer Carlos Colón's whereabouts. Carlos seems to be occupied with a different job at this time.

Ad

Carlos Colón has had quite an interesting pro-wrestling career, having performed in various promotions over the years. He also appeared in WWE, and his contributions to the business led to him being inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2014.

In a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carlito was asked about his father Carlos Colón. The Judgment Day member stated that his father was enjoying his retirement, and being a grandfather took up most of his time:

Ad

Trending

"He [Carlos Colón] is just enjoying retirement, pretty much. He is down in Puerto Rico. You know he is up there in age now, I mean this is what, 70s. [...] He is a grandpa now. That's mainly his biggest job." [1:25 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Carlito also spoke about how the WWE legend guided him

Carlito was also asked if his father still mentored him, to which he had an interesting response.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carlito said that he did not really get advice from Carlos unless he asked for it. Apparently, his father was perfectly fine letting his son take control of his character:

Ad

"No he doesn't fine tune anything. He is a grown man. He lets me do my own thing. But he does watch me to support. [...] He does give advice if I ask for it. But yeah I think he just, kinda just leaves me to my own devices." [1:42 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Ad

With WWE WrestleMania 41 in full swing at this time, it remains to be seen what surprises are in store for the fans on Night Two.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.