Carlito provides update on WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Carlito recently provided an update on his father and Hall of Famer Carlos Colón's whereabouts. Carlos seems to be occupied with a different job at this time.
Carlos Colón has had quite an interesting pro-wrestling career, having performed in various promotions over the years. He also appeared in WWE, and his contributions to the business led to him being inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2014.
In a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carlito was asked about his father Carlos Colón. The Judgment Day member stated that his father was enjoying his retirement, and being a grandfather took up most of his time:
"He [Carlos Colón] is just enjoying retirement, pretty much. He is down in Puerto Rico. You know he is up there in age now, I mean this is what, 70s. [...] He is a grandpa now. That's mainly his biggest job." [1:25 onwards]
Check out his comments in the video below:
Carlito also spoke about how the WWE legend guided him
Carlito was also asked if his father still mentored him, to which he had an interesting response.
Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carlito said that he did not really get advice from Carlos unless he asked for it. Apparently, his father was perfectly fine letting his son take control of his character:
"No he doesn't fine tune anything. He is a grown man. He lets me do my own thing. But he does watch me to support. [...] He does give advice if I ask for it. But yeah I think he just, kinda just leaves me to my own devices." [1:42 onwards]
With WWE WrestleMania 41 in full swing at this time, it remains to be seen what surprises are in store for the fans on Night Two.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.