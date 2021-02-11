Carlito reveals the reason he returned to WWE

Carlito has opened up about his return to WWE and has revealed why he came back. The former United States Champion stated that he returned to the company to end on better terms.

Carlito was with WWE from 2003 to 2010, and was released from the company in 2010 after violating the WWE Wellness Policy. He returned at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, taking part in the men's Royal Rumble match.

Carlito was a recent guest on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves, where the SmackDown commentator asked Carlito what brought him back to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

"What brought me back... I just didn't like the way things ended. I didn't expect it to take 10 years to get back. I just wanted to, at least if I came back one time, I just wanted to leave a better taste, feel like... bury the hatchet or whatever. Just everything is on the up and up, you know, happy to be back, happy to be around, and if that was my last time, I was just glad to finally get a chance to come back and end on better terms."

I think I might quit while I’m ahead.



Social media week1: welcome back Carlito, we missed you!



Social media week2: why the f%#* did they bring back Carlito?!



😂😂 — carlito (@litocolon279) February 4, 2021

Carlito also spoke about possibly helping younger Superstars and said that he wants the business to do well as a whole.

Carlito's career since his WWE release in 2010

Carlito is a former United States Champion

Carlito returned to WWC, his father's promotion in Puerto Rico, and predominantly wrestled there for the last ten years. He also wrestled in various indie wrestling shows all across the US, as well as Japan and Mexico.

He appeared at the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to induct his father into the Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Carlito was advertised to be on RAW Legends Night last month, but he didn't appear on the show.

🍎 @litocolon279 is BACK in action on #WWERaw for the first time in nearly a decade! 🍏 pic.twitter.com/NtBwKP8xxW — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021

Please H/T After the Bell and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes