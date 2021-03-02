The Hurt Business persuaded WWE to bring back ex-Superstar to the company

Carlito recently revealed which current WWE Superstars were influential in bringing him back to WWE. The former United States champion said that The Hurt Business played a big role in WWE bringing him back.

Carlito returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2021, taking part in the Men's Royal Rumble match. This was his first WWE match in over a decade. He appeared on RAW the day after Royal Rumble, teaming up with Jeff Hardy to face Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

While speaking to WrestlingInc, Carlito explained how stars like MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley were instrumental in his return to the company.

“A couple of the boys have been talking backstage like MVP, Shelton [Benjamin], Bobby [Lashley], The Hurt Business guys have always been throwing my name around in the back. So I think they’re the ones that got the ball rolling, and then [Mark] Carano ended up calling me and asked if I want to be in The Rumble. It was a good two days.”

Carlito said that Vince McMahon wasn't at Royal Rumble or the RAW after Royal Rumble. But he met the likes of Bruce Prichard, Triple H, and John Laurinaitis, backstage in WWE.

Carlito was initially scheduled to appear at WWE RAW Legends Night

Carlito revealed in the interview that he was originally supposed to be a part of RAW Legends Night, but that appearance was canceled.

He was then informed that he could be used at the Royal Rumble, which he felt was a "great idea".

"'Why use you on Legends Night when we can bring you out for the Rumble?’ To me, it made more sense. I preferred that. It was a great idea.”

Advertisement

🍎 @litocolon279 is BACK in action on #WWERaw for the first time in nearly a decade! 🍏 pic.twitter.com/NtBwKP8xxW — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021

Carlito was in the Rumble match for eight minutes after entering at number #8, before being eliminated by Elias.