Carlito reveals if he will return to WWE once again

Former WWE United States Champion Carlito has opened up about his future in WWE. He revealed in a recent interview that he would love to be back, but he doesn't quite know what the future holds for him.

Carlito made a surprise return to WWE at this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, taking part in the Men's Royal Rumble match. Before that, fans had last seen Carlito in a WWE ring way back in 2010, as he was released that year. He recently wrestled a tag team match alongside Jeff Hardy on the episode of RAW after Royal Rumble 2021.

Corey Graves had Carlito as his guest on the After the Bell podcast. The SmackDown commentator asked Carlito about the likelihood of seeing more of him in the future in WWE.

"As of now, I don't know. We'll see what the future holds. I don't know. If the conditions are right, I'd love to be back. My whole goal was to go away, take a breather and come back.

"I feel like I already did what I wanted to do. End things on a better note. If I came back, my goal was to be a better Carlito, be a better performer in my own way, and be a better person too."

Carlito on how he has changed over the last decade

Jeff Hardy and Carlito on RAW

In the same interview, Carlito stated that he has matured as an individual over the last decade and that he is "very zen" in his life right now.

The former Intercontinental Champion said that he was an angry person during his first stint with WWE, but he has changed a lot since his WWE release in 2010.

Carlito said he didn't know where the anger came from. He revealed that he had to work at changing himself and that getting released by WWE was the best thing to happen for him.

