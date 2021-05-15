4-time Champion addresses rumors that Triple H dislikes him

Carlito is unsure whether or not Triple H had any legitimate issues with him behind the scenes during their time together in WWE.

The Puerto Rican star worked for WWE between 2003 and 2010. His most notable accomplishments include winning the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and the WWE and World Tag Team Championships (w/Primo).

James Romero of Wrestling Shoot Interviews asked Carlito whether he experienced any problems with Triple H backstage. The 42-year-old revealed he heard rumors that Triple H might not like him, but the NXT founder never said anything bad to his face:

“I don’t know, I can’t speak on it,” Carlito said. “I’d always heard second-hand stuff that he didn’t like me and all that stuff, but to my face he was always cool. I never had a bad [conversation with him]. I only judge people by… I can’t judge people by second-hand stuff, I can only judge them by how I interact with them. I’d heard stuff but he was always cool to me. People always ask me for dirt on him. I don’t know, he was always cool to me.”

Earlier this year, Carlito appeared in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match. He also teamed up with Jeff Hardy to defeat Elias and Jaxson Ryker the following night on RAW.

Carlito and Triple H crossed paths on WWE television

Triple H and Carlito in 2007

Carlito joined forces with Chris Masters in a losing effort against Ric Flair and Triple H on the October 3, 2005 episode of RAW.

Two years later, Carlito lost his only televised singles match against Triple H at WWE Unforgiven 2007. The finish to the 10-minute match saw Triple H hit Carlito with a low-blow before following up with a Pedigree to pick up the win.

At Unforgiven 2007 from Memphis, Triple H def. Carlito pic.twitter.com/gMAD5BG1Sw — Today In WWE History (@TodayInWWEHist1) September 16, 2017

The former United States Champion also faced Triple H in two handicap matches on RAW in September 2007. The first two-on-one match saw Triple H defeat Carlito and Umaga via disqualification. In the second handicap match, Carlito and Vince McMahon defeated Triple H inside a Steel Cage.

Please credit WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.