Carlito's vicious beatdown backstage was a "welcome gift"; WWE star shares details

Top WWE tag team The Street Profits recently spoke about their attack on returning superstar Carlito.

This past week on SmackDown, the former United States Champion spoke to Bobby Lashley backstage. He claimed it would be great to have his first match back on the blue brand against The All Mighty. But before Lashley could respond, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins launched a surprise attack on the 44-year-old star.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with The Street Profits on the latest edition of SmackDown Lowdown. During the chat, Ford mentioned that he and his stablemates gave Carlito a 'welcome gift' on the blue brand. He questioned what WWE's Human Resources and Talent Relations teams were doing when the Puerto Rican star decided to show up unannounced during their multi-man match at Fastlane 2023.

"This week, we gave Carlito a welcoming gift [sic]. He wants to show up at Fastlane under no contract. Where was HR and TR when he came out, and his music hit? So LWO can get saved, but not The Street Profits and Bobby? But you know what? Next week, we'll make it even. We'll make it even-steven, you know what I'm saying?" [3:15 - 3:35]

Carlito returned to WWE at Fastlane

In the buildup to WWE Fastlane, The Street Profits attacked and neutralized LWO members Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. This ensured Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar were one man short for their six-man tag team match against The Street Profits and Lashley on October 7.

Rey and Escobar started off the abovementioned contest against the combined might of Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and Bobby Lashley. The situation looked dire for LWO, but unexpectedly, Carlito returned to make the save.

The returning star nailed Ford with a vicious backstabber, allowing his team to secure a huge victory.

Are you enjoying the Puerto Rican star's return to WWE?

