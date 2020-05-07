Carlito's WWE return was approved by Vince McMahon, plans canceled due to backstage politics

Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Carlito.

As revealed during an interview with Super Luchas, Epico Colon said that Carlito was set to make his WWE return before the plans fell through. The former WWE Superstar said that the plan was even approved by Vince McMahon. However, the return couldn't come to fruition reportedly due to backstage politics.

“We talked with Vince, Michael Hayes was behind us and give Vince this signal: The OK signal. Sounds good. Sounds great. So we (Epico and Primo). So let’s bring Carly (Carlito)!”

Epico stated that 'other people' in power within the company interfered, while specifically revealing the interaction between Triple H and Carlito. Carlito was offered lesser money than he had imagined, which was on the level of a developmental contract. The former Intercontinental Champion wasn't satisfied with the offer and ditched the idea of making a return to the company.

Carlito's planned WWE return

“But in all this process, 3 months happened and, politically, other people with power within WWE [interfered]. I don’t know if Carly made this person mad, but when he (HHH?) called Carly, he just offered him the money [on the level of a] development contract. Take it or leave it”

“So Carlito said, ‘No. I don’t need the WWE, the WWE needs me’. “So we understand that there was something interfering between us and Vince because we have a great relationship with Vince.

Epico and Primo even went up to Mark Carrano (Director of Talent Relations) and asked him about Carlito's return. Carrano told them that Vince McMahon had not given his approval but The Colons wanted more clarification on the situation and took Carrano to meet Vince.

Epico revealed that he and Primo share a good relationship with Vince McMahon and they grabbed Carrano by the arm and went up to the WWE CEO's office. They asked about Carlito and Vince McMahon responded with a thumbs up. However, as nothing happened in the weeks that followed, the Colons realized that the plan was shelved.

“One day we were talking with the Director of Talent Relations (Mark Carrano). We asked him about Carly, but he told us that Vince has not given the ‘OK’ so we told him: ‘Let’s go to talk with Vince! He’s there!’ He was afraid of that, but we said to him, Yes! We have confidence with Vince.’ So we grabbed him by the arm and we go to Vince’s office. He’s on the phone and we asked him about Carlito and Carrano asks “What are we doing with Carlito?” And Vince made this signal (Thums up). Vince approved the idea, but after several weeks we realized that Carlito’s return to the company was no longer going to materialize”. (H/t Credit: WrestlingNews.co)

Carlito, real name Carly Colon, was released from the WWE in 2010 and he has since continued to wrestle for various promotions around the world. His brother Primo and cousin Epico were recently released from the company as part of WWE's budget cuts.