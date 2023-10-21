Carlito saves 39-year-old WWE Superstar from 2-on-1 attack during SmackDown

WWE Superstar Montez Ford defeated LWO's Santos Escobar during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The group of the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley have been at loggerheads with the LWO for some time now. This escalated when they attacked the returning Carlito last week. Hence, the match between Ford and Escobar was made official for this week's show.

In the opening match of the night, both men were involved in back-and-forth action. At one point, Ford hit an imploding bulldog. However, Escobar responded with a flurry of kicks, lining Ford up for the Cuerno dive.

Angelo Dawkins interrupted as he pulled Ford out of the ring. This caused a brawl between the factions at ringside. Escobar got the better of Dawkins, but Ford took advantage of the distraction as he rolled up the former to secure a vital win.

Expand Tweet

The Street Profits attacked Escobar after the bout. However, Carlito made his way out with steel chairs to save his LWO stablemate. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves among the two factions.

What did you make of the match between Montez Ford and Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches