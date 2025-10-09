Carlos Silva provides major TNA Wrestling update after Showdown with WWE NXT

  • home icon
By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 09, 2025 09:06 GMT
TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva and Shawn Michaels (Images via Silva and Shawn's Instagram)

TNA Wrestling and NXT produced a very iconic Showdown episode of WWE's developmental show this past Tuesday. It featured 4 matches featuring TNA stars going up against stars from NXT. Following the event, the President of the Nashville-based promotion, Carlos Silva has provided a major detail regarding the company's future.

At NXT Showdown, both promotions split the night with 2 victories on each side. It featured the Hardys winning the NXT Tag Team Championships and Ethan Page succesfully retaining his North American Championship against Mustafa Ali. Team NXT won the Survivor Series style match on the Women's side while Team TNA picked up the win on the men's side.

While speaking on the Off the Ropes podcast, the TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva provided an update on TNA's TV deal status. The company has been looking to sign a TV deal for a long time now and the President stated that they will be on a new platform starting 2026.

It will be interesting to see which platform ends up becoming the new home of Total Nonstop Action starting next year.

TNA Wrestling is set to host Bound for Glory this Sunday

Total Nonstop Action is set to host their annual Bound for Glory pay-per-view from Massachusetts this weekend. The show is set to feature some really good matches that the fans are excited to see.

The show will feature Trick Williams vs Mike Santana for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. The show will also have a historic match between the Hardy Boys and Team 3D for the TNA & NXT Tag Team titles titled as "One Final Table". The event will also have Kelani Jordan defending her TNA Knockouts World title against Indi Hartwell.

It will be interesting to see if the Hardys can overcome the Dudleys one last time at Bound for Glory.

