Sasha Banks has had a great 2020 and is doing a fine job as the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, which she won after defeating Bayley. The Boss has moved on from her feud with her former best friend to begin a feud with another former SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella.

Carmella was repackaged recently and appeared on the Blue brand last month, and became a heel on WWE television.

On this past week's SmackDown, Carmella and Sasha Banks faced off with the SmackDown Women's title on the line, but the latter got herself disqualified to retain the title. Carmella was unhappy with the champion getting herself disqualified and vented on this past week's Talking Smack.

Carmella launches attack on Sasha Banks; calls her "disrespectful"

Carmella angrily walked onto the Talking Smack set which had hosts Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman, and blasted Sasha Banks for what she did in their match on SmackDown.

"Did you guys happen to see what happened on SmackDown? Did you see (points to Braxton), did you see (points to Heyman)? You're (Braxton) just as disrespectful as Sasha (Banks). Sasha is so disrespectful, she's become unhinged, she's so obsessed with me, so insecure, she's so jealous of me, it's insane. We're supposed to have a nice little contract signing, (but) she decides to go and make the match for that night. So I said, 'you know what, let's do it.' Because I knew I could beat her, I would've had her beat, but instead she goes and gets herself disqualified. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? It is so disrespectful and I would just like to know when is this disrespect going to end. Do you know? (points to Braxton), Do you know (points to Heyman)? I'm so sick of it. She's going to get hers."

Carmella then walked off the set in disgust after venting her ire towards Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks will defend her SmackDown Women's title against Carmella once again at next weekend's TLC pay-per-view, which will be the final WWE pay-per-view of 2020.

