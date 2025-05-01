Carmella breaks silence following pregnancy announcement

Former WWE Superstar Carmella recently announced that she's expecting her second child with current NXT color commentator Corey Graves. The Princess of Staten Island has broken her silence since sharing the wonderful personal news.
In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Carmella and Graves announced that the latest chapter in their life was coming. She was wearing a white dress, while the WWE star was in all black. Graves kissed his wife when he touched her belly, signaling that their son Dimitri was going to be a big brother.
According to WrestlingWorldCC on X, the one-time SmackDown Women's Champion released a message for all the people who congratulated her and her husband. They felt all the love and blessings and were excited about their journey.
"Thank you all so much for all of the love and well wishes. We're so excited and so blessed," Carmella said.
After 12 years with WWE, Mella became a free agent, as her contract was not renewed. She was inactive for two years due to her pregnancy and post-pregnancy complications like drop foot.
Carmella opens up about how WWE exit led to her new venture
Despite some controversial comments following her WWE exit, Carmella has no regrets about her time in pro wrestling. She wanted to come back, but her departure from the biggest sports entertainment company in the world pushed her into her latest venture.
Speaking to People Magazine, the former WWE star opened up about how she came up with Snatch, a platform for women to have private conversations with other women. It helps women who have problems confide in others who have had similar experiences.
"I came up with the idea for Snatch to create a platform, a private forum for women. It's called Snatchchat, where women go and can ask questions with each other and confide in one another," The Princess of State Island said.
It's a growing company, with more than 20,000 followers on Instagram.