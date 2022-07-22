Carmella called out online for stealing fellow wrestler's catchphrase

WWE Superstar Carmella is back in the news again for all the wrong reasons.

This week on Monday night RAW, 'Mella cut a promo on Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair where she referred to herself as a "Bada** with a great a**." This is a catchphrase that has been used by NWA wrestler Natalia Markova for quite some time now.

The line immediately caught fire on social media and quickly got back to Markova, who took to social media to show off a picture of her wearing a piece of her merchandise with the catchphrase on it. Tweeting out:

"You like my catch phrase @CarmellaWWE. Buy my shirt then. *winking with tongue sticking out emoji* @WWE #WWERaw Everyone knows I'm the real Bada** with a Great A** *winking emoji* #MarkovaArmy won't let me lie *red heart emoji*."

This isn't the first time this month that Carmella has been accused of stealing someone's catchphrase

Natalia Markova spoke to Steve Fall of SEScoops this week to discuss the situation, and it's clear she doesn't appreciate Carmella stealing her stuff.

"Well, it’s similar to this Walmart [getting her purse stolen from her] situation. Somebody’s just stealing my stuff," Natalia Markova said. "And I don’t think it matters if it’s intellectual property or physical properties, still stealing. So, that’s how I look at that. And obviously, those people they know that it’s my catchphrase, the wrestling world is small. You know, everybody knows everything. And the way I feel about it, I think it’s wrong." [H/T: SEScoops]

Sadly, this isn't the only time 'Mella had seemingly ripped off another person's catchphrase this month when MTV Jersey Shore star Angelina Marie accused the former SmackDown Women's champion of stealing her "Ummmm hello?" catchphrase. Tweeting out:

"Hey @CarmellaWWE you're using my line !!! Wtf. Sooo you're from Staten and you're using ummmm hello too Hmmmmm #weird #comeupwithyourownshit."

What do you make of this situation with 'Mella? Do you think it's simply a coincidence that she's seemingly stolen two catchphrases in the same month? Or is she doing this on purpose? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

