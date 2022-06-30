Carmella comments on overcoming several obstacles in WWE; is focused on Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Carmella commented on the obstacles she had to overcome to establish herself in the promotion.

Carmella signed a contract with WWE in 2013. So far, she has won the SmackDown Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Carmella also worked as R-Truth's manager from 2018-2019. She's now ready to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at Money in the Bank.

The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE recently took to Twitter to speak about rising from the ashes in the wrestling industry. She explained that she's ready to deal with anything thrown at her. Carmella listed some challenges she faced and dealt with successfully in WWE:

"You can make me a manager, give me a guy without a chin, a dance break mid match, change my character, have me wear a mask, be a last minute replacement and I’m ALWAYS going to show up and show out. I rise to every occasion and you can’t take that away from me."

You can check out the tweet below:

Fans react to Carmella's recent tweet

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is a popular character who enjoys a large fan following. Her tweet saw interesting reactions from the wrestling world, and here are the best of the lot.

A user appreciated Carmella for her versatility:

A user professed that the 34-year-old defines the word "hard-working."

Sassou @tetedegeekette @CarmellaWWE You are the definition of Hard Working ! @CarmellaWWE You are the definition of Hard Working !

People feel that the WWE star has a good chance of winning the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank:

It'll be tough for Carmella to beat Bianca Belair at the upcoming premium live event. But the former tag team champion knows what it takes to win and can't be counted out.

