"I would love to defend our championships" - Carmella opens up about her plans for WWE WrestleMania 38

Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 26, 2022 11:06 AM IST
One half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Carmella wants to be involved in this year's WrestleMania card in any capacity.

The self-proclaimed most beautiful woman in WWE has had a lot of success. She's the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner and a former 24/7 and SmackDown Women's Champion. Mella and her tag team partner Queen Zelina Vega have held the tag titles for several months now.

While speaking to the Dallas Morning News, Carmella stated that she's eager to be a part of the Grandest Stage of Them All and wants to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the event.

"I would love to defend our championships or be involved in any capacity. I’ve never really had a high profile feud or story going into WrestleMania so that would be amazing. But honestly, what I’m looking forward to most is just that week leading into WrestleMania — being there with the fans," said Carmella.
Congratulations, @CarmellaWWE & #QueenZelina @TheaTrinidad! This is your moment.#WWERaw https://t.co/lup6mZx8dx

Carmella is looking forward to reconnecting with fans during WrestleMania 38 week

Mella might get her wish of competing at the Show of Shows, as Sasha Banks and Naomi recently announced on SmackDown that they're coming for the tag titles.

Naomi and The Boss are former champions, and they definitely have what it takes to dethrone the current titleholders.

twitter.com/wweonfox/statu… https://t.co/84QuM5VmjC

Carmella added that she couldn't wait to hang out with the WWE Universe once again during WrestleMania week:

"Now, especially that the world seems to be getting back to normal a little bit, we can hopefully have Axxess again and do out meet-and-greets and all of our appearances. Just get back with the WWE Universe, that’s what I’m looking forward to the most."
Mella is one of the most underrated female stars in the company, and it'll be good to see her competing at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Do you see Banks and Naomi become the new tag team champions? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
