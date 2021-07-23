"It was very weird to be watching it from my couch" - Carmella comments on not wrestling at WWE Money In The Bank 2021 [Exclusive]

Carmella was interviewed by Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino ahead of her title shot against Bianca Belair later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Carmella was not on the card for the Money In The Bank pay-per-view earlier this month. The former SmackDown Women's Champion, who was also the first Miss Money In The Bank, opened up about not being booked for the MITB pay-per-view this year, saying it was very weird for her to have been watching the show from home:

To me, the Money In The Bank pay-per-view is my favourite PPV of the year. That's where Carmella thrives, you know, Mella is Money, she was the first Miss Money In The Bank, so it was very weird to be watching it from my couch (laughs), very weird although it was nice to have a little glass of wine so that made it a little bit better but it was definitely weird. It was my first time not being a part of the Money In The Bank pay-per-view. The first one I won the briefcase, the second one I had my championship match against Asuka, the following year I was in the ladder match. Last year I got to do the ladder match at [WWE] Headquarters which was wild and insane. So it was very weird not to be a part of it but it is what it is and I tried my best last week, it didn't work and hopefully tomorrow I can sing a different tune.

Carmella will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship later tonight

Carmella challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship last week on SmackDown but was unsuccessful. However, she will get another shot at the title later tonight.

Bianca Belair has been WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship since beating Sasha Banks in the main event of night 1 of WrestleMania 37.

Part of tonight's SmackDown will take place from the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Florida, while the other half will air from in Cleveland, Ohio.

