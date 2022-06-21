Carmella confirmed as new number one contender for RAW Women's Championship

Carmella won a fatal five-way match tonight on her return to WWE TV that saw her crowned number one contender for the RAW Women's Title.

When Bianca Belair took to the ring to open RAW, she confirmed that Rhea Ripley would not be cleared to face her at Money in the Bank. So a five-way match featuring Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and the returning Carmella was announced to crown a new challenger for Belair. Before the match began, however, the women traded words back-and-forth.

During the match, all five women got in some decent offense with some big high-spots drawing chants of "this is awesome." At one point, the ring was cleared by Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan, who rolled each other up endlessly for a streak of seemingly endless one-counts.

At the conclusion of the match, Carmella was able to score the three count on Liv Morgan, who she had went after on the microphone before the match.

This was Carmella's first WWE match since WrestleMania 38, as she has been absent from TV, save for one appearance, since late April.

It will be interesting to see if Carmella can dethrone Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. You can read more about The Princess of Staten island by clicking right here.

