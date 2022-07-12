Carmella defeats current champion in a title match on WWE RAW

Carmella collided with Bianca Belair on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW for the coveted RAW Women's Championship.

It was a rematch from Money in the Bank, which was won by The EST of WWE. After the bout, she was attacked by The Princess of Staten Island from behind. On the red brand last week, the latter teamed up with Natalya to take on Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a tag team match.

On this week's show, Carmella and Belair faced each other once again for the RAW Women's Title. Before the match began, Becky Lynch cut a promo on the announcers' table where she challenged The EST of WWE to a title match at SummerSlam.

During the bout, the RAW Women's Champion was blinded on the outside after the self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in WWE poked her in the eye. Big Time Becks then interfered and prevented Belair from making it inside the ring on time.

As a result, Carmella won the match via a count-out. Although she emerged victorious, titles can only change hands via pinfall or submission. This means that The EST of WWE is still the champion. It'll be interesting to see who will challenge her for the title at SummerSlam.

