Carmella demands fans put "some da*n respect" on WWE legend's name: "We don't deserve her"

Amidst her absence from WWE, former women's champion Carmella recently sent out a warm message to a wrestling veteran.

The Princess of Staten Island has been on a hiatus from WWE after becoming a mother. She has been absent from television for a little more than a year but is very active on social media. The star often takes to social media to reach out to her fans and even shares glimpses from her life as a mother.

Recently, the former Money in the Bank winner took to social media to send out a heartfelt message to her real-life friend, and WWE legend, Natalya. She asked fans to respect The BOAT, as she has always been giving back to the industry.

"I think it’s time yall start putting some d*mn respect on @NatbyNature name. NO ONE is doing it like her. Not only for her talent… she’s ALWAYS giving back. We don’t deserve her [emoji]," wrote Mella.

Responding to Mella, Nattie expressed her gratitude to the former for giving her so much love.

"I love you, Mella. Thank you [emoji]," replied Natalya.

WWE Superstar Carmella shared her struggles amid her absence

Absent Superstar Carmella had previously opened up about her struggles of being a new mother.

Taking to her social media handle, Mella stated that she was unable to get a good sleep for an entire week and that it had been exhausting for her. She also spoke about how she alongside her husband, Corey Graves was supposed to attend the Madonna concert after their dinner, but she had to skip the concert because of being tired.

"Tired is an understatement..it's been a week straight of no sleep...last night Matt and I were supposed to go to the Madonna concert..we went to dinner and halfway through I told him I didn't have it in me to even attempt to go to the concert [crying emoji] sometimes it feels like such a struggle...being a good mom, wife and trying to listen to what your body needs," wrote Mella.

Carmella's absence is deeply felt in WWE as fans miss the vibrant and talented star. It will be interesting to see when she will return from hiatus and who her first opponent will be.