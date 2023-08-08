Carmella discloses whether or not she plans on returning to WWE after giving birth

WWE Superstar Carmella has commented on if she has plans to return to pro wrestling after giving birth.

The 35-year-old star announced her pregnancy on May 1, 2023, shortly after returning to the company. She is married to RAW commentator Corey Graves, and they're expecting their first child together. The couple are acknowledged on-screen as being in a relationship.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Carmella was asked about her WWE future and whether she'll make a return to the ring after her son is born. She stated:

"I for sure plan to come back. I think it's important to show you can have a baby and still have a career, especially a very physical one at that, but I'm not going to rush. I really just want to take my time recovering and making sure that I feel great and ready to go back and not sort of rushing because I don't even know what to expect as far as how I'm going to feel after having a baby," she said.

Carmella on how she's feeling during her pregnancy

The former SmackDown Women's Champion had a miscarriage last year in September before finally falling pregnant with her son.

When asked how she's feeling, Carmella said the first trimester was the hardest part.

"You hear about morning sickness, you hear you get tired and things like that, but I had no idea how debilitating it would be until it was happening to me. I kind of understand why people don't talk about it because you kind of forget. I feel so much more myself, I have energy, I feel amazing. I've never felt this good in my life," she said.

The Princess of Staten Island announced on social media that she is due to give birth in November this year. She's not the only WWE star that's pregnant right now, as Alexa Bliss is too.

Do you miss Carmella? Sound off in the comments below!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here