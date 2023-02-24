Carmella discusses one crucial thing that she brought to the table when she came to WWE

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently opened up on how she came up with her in-ring name when coming to WWE.

She instantly built a solid cornerstone of character work to compensate for her lack of wrestling experience when she first entered WWE. As a result, the gimmick of the moonwalking, trash-talking Princess of Staten Island was born.

She dropped her Princess of Staten Island moniker in late 2020 and took on a more elegant, self-absorbed role as The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE.

Mela resurfaced as her former self in early 2023 when she rejoined the ranks of Monday Night RAW. During a recent interview with Scott McGlynn on Celebrity Skin Talk, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed the inspiration for her well-known persona.

"I came up with Carmella because I did not come from wrestling. A lot of the girls at the point when I started, they all came from a different avenue of wrestling, and I never had any background in wrestling at all. So, I thought, 'Well, then my thing that I need to be really strong in is my character, and I really just wanted to bring it," Carmella said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Carmella is head over heels for her former WWE in-ring character

Inspired by her Boston roots, the 35-year-old WWE Superstar portrayed a mob wife character akin to those seen on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion admitted that she wanted her on-screen image to be fabulous and over-the-top, with a knack for trash-talking, after doing more research into mob-related shows like The Sopranos.

During the same interview, Mela thanked WWE fans for supporting her trash-talking character, whom she had fallen in love with.

"I'm really grateful that my character is just; that's what people know me by. They know that Carmella talks a lot of trash. She does the moonwalk; she looks the part. It's so much fun," she added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

This year's Women's Elimination Chamber match featured the Princess of Staten Island. However, she did not win the match to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

What do you think of Mela's former in-ring WWE name? Sound off in the comments section below.

