Carmella explains why her new reality show is different from Total Divas

WWE Superstar Carmella has highlighted the reason why her new reality show “Corey & Carmella” is different from Total Divas.

Carmella and Corey Graves' show is all set to premiere this Monday on WWE’s YouTube channel. It's a show that the couple are doing collectively with Vince McMahon's brand.

During the latest episode of After The Bell podcast, the RAW Superstar explained that the show gives them a lot more creative control compared to Total Divas.

“This is different first of all because it’s just Corey and I, whereas before there were seven or eight or nine castmates when it was Total Divas. On this, we have a lot more creative control over, whereas with Total Divas, you’re kind of stuck in this little bubble of what is expected of you and is definitely a lot related to in the ring.” - said the RAW star. (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

Carmella, who is one half of the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, hailed the authenticity of the show.

“Our real personal lives are out there. For me, I love that I’m able to be myself and not be told, It’s just us being us. I’m so excited for the world to see who we are in real life, and not have to put on an act, and not have to put on a certain character. I hope everyone loves it because it is us being us. I’m so excited for the authenticity of the show.” - said the 34-year-old. (H/T to WrestlingNews.co)

Glass Entertainment contacted Carmella's publicist after seeing their podcast

The former Champion stated that a company called Glass Entertainment contacted her publicist to pitch the idea of the show.

She also said that the company had no idea that they were in WWE and contacted them after watching their podcast. On an episode of “Bare With Us”, the former SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that WWE agreed to do the show with them.

“They contacted my publicist. They saw our podcast.They saw a video that we had posted on our Instagram. My publicist contacted me. They didn’t even realize that we were in WWE. We brought this to WWE. We said, ‘We have this opportunity. What do you think?’ Of course, it just takes time to figure out how we are going to go about it, a lot of negotiation and business and stuff.” - added the Women's Tag Team Champion. (h/t to WrestlingNews.co)

Are you excited to watch the latest show on YouTube. Sound off below!

Edited by Pratik Singh