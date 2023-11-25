Carmella gets brutally honest about "The worst experience" of her life

WWE Superstar Carmella recently opened up about 'the worst experience' of her life.

On November 8, Carmella and her husband, Corey Graves, welcomed a baby boy. The 36-year-old has been absent from the Stamford-based company for months due to her pregnancy. Her last in-ring appearance was against Bianca Belair in a match on RAW in March, which she lost. Following the birth of the baby, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves has also been absent from television.

Carmella recently conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram account. A user asked the former WWE women's champion how her labor and delivery went. Responding to the question, The Money In The Bank winner opened up about her experience while giving birth. She referred to it as the worst experience of her life:

"I'm going to be completely transparent. It was so not what I expected. I took all of the classes. I literally did everything I could to prepare myself for labor and delivery. I was working out. I did chiropractic care. I did pelvic floor therapy, meditation, [and] all the research. I did everything. And it just did not go at all the way I wanted it to, or I had expected it to," she said.

She further stated:

"But I will say, you know, my biggest piece of advice is to just know that it's all temporary. I, like, just so vividly remember in the moment being like this is the worst experience of my life, and I'm being honest, it really was. It was not fun. I was in such pain. And I just remember thinking, 'will this ever be over?' Like, 'will I ever get through this?' And I just felt like such a far-fetched idea. It just felt like it was never going to end, and I would never be on the other side of it. And I'm obviously on the other side of it now, and it feels like such a distant memory."

Here is a screengrab of her Instagram story:

Carmella had an advice to share

The user who had asked the question herself was expecting her first child in a few weeks. So, the former WWE women's champion had a piece of advice for her.

Carmella's biggest piece of advice for the fan was to live in the moment, and keep believing that the pain won't last forever.

"So, I will just say, like my biggest piece of advice is it's just temporary, and no matter what, you'll be able to get through it. Even though my experience was difficult and not what I wanted, I still made it through, and I was able to get to the other side, and it brought me to my amazing son. So no matter what, just know that it's all temporary, and you'll eventually be on the other side of it. So, that's my biggest piece of advice. Be in the moment and know that it won't last forever, she said."

