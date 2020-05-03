Carmella has taken over Twitter in the last few weeks with hilarious impressions of her fellow WWE Superstars

If you have been refreshing and scrolling Twitter endlessly in self-quarantine, you'd know that Carmella's Twitter is one account you must follow! Over the last few weeks, The Princess of Staten Island has been impersonating some of WWE's top Superstars while recreating their promos.

This time around, Carmella recreated a promo of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley) from their time together as The Shield. If the video itself isn't hilarious enough, Carmella went ahead and blurred Dean Ambrose's part as he is currently the part of and World Champion on WWE's rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling.

You can watch the full video here:

Sierra Hotel India Echo Lima Delta pic.twitter.com/xBtU4OqPU3 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) May 3, 2020

Previously, Carmella had recreated promos by impersonating fellow women stars in Brie Bella, Stephanie McMahon, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

What's next for Carmella in WWE?

After missing WrestleMania earlier last month, Carmella returned to SmackDown where Dana Brooke and her challenged the newly-crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the gold, albeit unsuccessfully.

On the previous episode of SmackDown, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose, thanks to some distraction from Sonya Deville, to seal a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A former winner herself, Mella will look to walk out of Money in the Bank PPV with the briefcase in hand.