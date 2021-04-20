Carmella intrigued by the idea of switching over to RAW

Carmella made her return to the squared circle five months ago, returning from a hiatus as the "Untouchable One". Despite her return, the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has not been involved in that many matches on SmackDown.

Her last significant bout was the tag team turmoil affair at WrestleMania 37. She last challenged for the SmackDown Women's title back in December. Many fans feel that WWE should shake things up, and moving Carmella to RAW is an idea that she seems intrigued by.

The Princess of Staten Island responded to a fan's post on Twitter after they suggested that WWE could utilize her talents on RAW.

The fan commented that Carmella is "in it to win it" and that she looks good in "red." Mella replied with a simple "hmm," showing she will be taking the idea under consideration.

With the recent release of numerous WWE Superstars, it would benefit the company to take a long look at the main roster. There is definitely a lack of singles talent as a whole in the women's division, especially after the release of Chelsea Green, Mickie James, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce.

Perhaps a change of brand is just what WWE and Carmella need to bring some vigor back to RAW's women's division.

What could Carmella offer to Monday Night RAW?

Carmella is an extremely skilled WWE Superstar and could offer a lot to Monday Night RAW. The Untouchable One would add more firepower to the women's division on the red brand.

Currently, the RAW Women's Championship only seems to be revolving around Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and champion Rhea Ripley. Superstars like Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss seem to have been regulated on the sidelines.

Advertisement

Adding Carmella to the mix will provide an interesting dynamic to the roster.

There are plenty of options for WWE apart from Carmella as well, as there is a plethora of talent in NXT as well looking for a main roster call-up. That being said, Carmella would make a great difference.

What do you think of Carmella possibly moving to RAW? Let us know down below.