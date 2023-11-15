Carmella, Kurt Angle, and several other WWE Superstars react to rare Randy Orton personal update

Randy Orton hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since May 2022, but the star could be edging closer to a return ahead of Survivor Series next weekend.

Rumors suggest that Orton will be the man added to Cody Rhodes' WarGames team. Ahead of his return, his wife Kim Orton recently shared a video to celebrate the couple's eighth anniversary, where Orton can be seen driving his car and smiling at the fact that she was filming him.

Several WWE wrestlers, both past and present, have shared their congratulations to the couple and even liked the post. Mickie James, Kurt Angle, Katana Chance, Carmella, Roxanne Perez, and Renee Paquette are among the names who interacted.

The couple tied the knot back in November 2015 and have since welcomed a daughter together called Brooklyn. Orton already had a daughter called Alanna from his previous marriage to Samantha Speno, whilst Orton became the stepfather to Kim's three sons when the couple officially wed.

Randy Orton could reportedly make his return to WWE TV ahead of Survivor Series

Randy Orton has been rumored to be making his return at the upcoming Survivor Series event, but Fightful Select is now reporting that his return could actually come ahead of the show. Cody Rhodes is expected to reveal his teammate ahead of the show.

Fans have also shared the fact that there have been several hints ahead of RAW that could indicate an Orton return. His last WWE match took place in the same arena and it is exactly 18 months on Monday since he was injured on an episode of SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre's recent heel turn has led to many rumors that Orton could be set for his return this coming week on RAW.

Do you think Randy Orton will make his return on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.