Carmella lashes out at WWE after being omitted from advertisements 

The Princess of Staten Island wasn't happy with WWE's tweet
Modified Jun 08, 2022 04:44 AM IST

WWE Superstar Carmella has taken to social media to fire shots at the company after she was omitted from an advertisement.

The Princess of Staten Island is one of the most tenured women in Vince McMahon's company, beginning her journey in NXT back in 2013. Since then, she has gone on to have massive success, winning the first ever Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match, capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship, and being featured as a cast member on two reality shows.

The company recently omitted the self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in WWE from an ad for a Fiterman Sports event. The organisation is affiliated with Vince McMahon's company and specialises in autograph signings. A number of scheduled talent were tagged in a tweet announcing the event, but Carmella was excluded.

This prompted an angry response from the former champ, who replied with a GIF reading "um hello", stating that she would also be there in the caption.

ILL BE THERE TOO!!!!!!! twitter.com/wwe/status/153… https://t.co/CWrE51gX6P

How have fans responded to the Carmella tweet?

The WWE Universe has taken to Twitter to respond to the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

One fan stated that 'Mella should be allowed to vent her frustrations on the mic, which she quote-tweeted in response.

@CarmellaWWE They always forget bout you and I’m sick of it, Give Mella a mic and let her tell how she really feels!

Another couldn't believe that WWE had forgotten about the reality TV star.

@CarmellaWWE That's good to know! Can't believe that they forgot about you. https://t.co/6SYJcs9l0N

One claimed that Mella is Money.

@CarmellaWWE People going to show up now, Mella is Money

A fan even called WWE's treatment of the former Money In The Bank winner "unfair."

@CarmellaWWE @RandomTBN they always put you down its not fair

Some were not quite so encouraging to 'Mella, stating that the ad promised our "favorite" stars, implying that she was not one.

Also Read Article Continues below
@CarmellaWWE They said favorite...

It will be interesting to see if Carmella's issues with the way she was treated are referenced on WWE TV moving forward. You can read more about the Princess of Staten Island by clicking here.

Edited by Brandon Nell
