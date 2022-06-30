Reigning WWE Women's Champion sends out warning to Carmella and Natalya

Former WWE Women's Champion Alundra Blayze has reacted to Carmella's tweet in which she vowed to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Blayze is a Hall of Famer who won the first Women's Championship when it was reinstated by the promotion in 1993 after being vacated in 1990. She debuted in the promotion in the same year and went on to win a six-woman tournament to wrap the gold around her waist.

Following the win, she went on to feud with various stars and won the championship two more times by defeating Nakano and Faye respectively. In August 1995, the female star was released by WWE due to the financial troubles the promotion faced at the time. Blayze, who moved to WCW from Vince McMahon's brand, was also stripped off her belt.

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently took to Twitter to state that she is going to win the RAW Women's Championship in two days at Money in the Bank. Blayze replied to the tweet reminding her that she had never lost the Women's Championship and wondered who would be able to beat her for it.

She also wished good luck to Carmella, who is set to face Bianca Belair and Natalya, who is scheduled to face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at MITB. here is what she wrote:

"I still have the original title… Which I’ve never lost. I even picked it up out of the trash to dust it off wondering who could beat me for it. I mean I think I’m pretty close to the longest reigning champion @NatbyNature @CarmellaWWE Good luck on Raw"

Her tweet might also indicate that she could return to the red brand for a match.

When was Alundra Blayze inducted into WWE Hall of Fame?

The 58-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

After her induction, she stated that she was very scared to face Vince McMahon as she had burnt the WWE Women’s Championship on WCW television.

“I was scared sh*tless actually. I didn’t know what to expect, I hadn’t seen Vince in 20 years or whatever, I didn’t know what to expect. But the initial coming in, meeting everybody, seeing everyone, doing everything, and then that initial hello to Vince was just overwhelmingly wonderful. He was so kind and nice." (H/T to Wrestling Inc)

Blayze, who started her wrestling career with the American Wrestling Association in 1986, still loves to call her the reigning WWF Women's Champion.

