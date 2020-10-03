Carmella opens up on negative reaction to her WWE return

On WWE SmackDown, Carmella made her return to the company after a long time away, revealing that it had been her behind those vignettes promoting a mystery woman over the last several weeks.

Although her WWE return went well, Carmella has since then been bashed with a lot of negative comments on social media. Carmella talked about how she had been targetted by negative comments on her Twitter account, saying that she had forgotten what a 'toxic place' social media can be.

"Been off tv & out of the public eye for over five months. I come back for one night & the amount of negative comments I see just based on my looks alone is disgusting. I forgot what a toxic place social media can truly be. Thank god I know what a hot b***h I am."

Obsessed with this glam from yesterday. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/CO3Ij7dvS3 — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 3, 2020

Carmella returns to WWE SmackDown

Carmella returned at WWE SmackDown after weeks of it being teased that she was going to come back through vignettes. She went on to cut a promo talking about what she planned to do now that she had come back to the company. Carmella admitted to being lost and that she would find her way in the company again now that she was back. She said that it was important to take a good look at yourself and said that she knew who she was now.

Carmella also talked about how she was better than everyone else on the WWE Women's roster. She said that she was no longer the 'princess' that she had been, and now she did not care where she was drafted during the coming WWE Draft on WWE RAW and SmackDown, as she was 'untouchable' wherever she went.

U N T O U C H A B L E ✨#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/qbWV46TBQd — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) October 3, 2020

Before this, Carmella had last wrestled at Money in the Bank but was not able to get the win. She then went into quarantine and has not been seen in WWE since then.

