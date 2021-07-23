"My character really blossomed" - Carmella opens up about her run as Miss Money In The Bank

Carmella is set to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was interviewed by Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino ahead of the match. Carmella, who was the first women's MITB winner, opened up about her run as Miss Money In The Bank and revealed how it gave her a chance to develop her character and mic skills.

"I take pride in carrying that thing around for 287 days and I had to carry that through airports, rental car shuttles, like that thing had been through hell and back with me and I'm so proud of my run as miss Money In The Bank," Carmella said.

"I think that was the time when my character really blossomed and I was able to show what I can do and talk on the microphone and all of that and I think I wouldn't have changed a thing about that."

Carmella on performing on SmackDown at Rolling Loud

Part of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is set to air from the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, Florida. Half the show will air from Rolling Loud while the other half will take place in Cleveland, Ohio. The hip-hop festival is set to feature a number of top artists including Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and more.

Carmella said she was very excited about the opportunity to perform at Rolling Loud. She added that she wanted to show the fans at Rolling Loud what the WWE was all about.

"That's what I'm super excited about, I thrive off that, I can't wait to show people that you should be watching this, you should be Carmella fan, you should be a fan of WWE," Carmella said. "I love the challenge and I love the pressure and I'm really excited to deliver.

"I'm going to show up, I'm going to look beautiful and I am going to do my match. I have no idea what to expect. I really don't. I know they're expecting 80,000 people there which is huge and I'm sure there are going to be members of the WWE Universe but like you said, it's an opportunity for peope to see what we do and I think it's really freaking cool that I get to be a part of this and get some eyes on what it is that the WWE is all about.

You can catch Carmella versus Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship later tonight on SmackDown.

