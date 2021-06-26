Carmella opens up about winning the first women's WWE Money In The Bank match

Heading into the first women's MITB match at WWE Money In The Bank 2017, Carmella was aligned with James Ellsworth. Ellsworth ended up playing a significant role in helping Carmella win the MITB briefcase, including physically removing it and handing it to her.

We then got a second women's MITB match on WWE SmackDown which Carmella also won. She ended up cashing in the women's MITB briefcase on Charlotte Flair.

In a recent interview with Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, Carmella opened up about winning the MITB match and the drama and controversy surrounding Ellsworth helping her win. She also noted how she realized that her MITB win was a big step in her career:

"I was super excited. At that point in my career, I had never won a title and thought it was something that would solidify me as making history. Even though I wasn’t the one grabbing the briefcase and I knew that would be very controversial, but I thought even better that it’s controversial because people would be talking about it. It was trending on Twitter for a few days because people were so upset. To me, I loved the drama, I loved the controversy around it. Because of that, we ended up having it again a week later, and I was able to grab it myself that time. I remember just thinking, ‘I’m doing it. This is big. I’m doing something big,’" Carmella said. H/T: 411Mania

Carmella on what she learned as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

After winning the SmackDown Women's Championship in April 2018, Carmella held onto the title for 131 days. She lost it back to Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at WWE SummerSlam which also involved Becky Lynch.

Speaking about her reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Carmella opened up about what she learned during her run with the title:

"There’s more to being a champion than just having title matches on TV. It’s about being a locker room leader and setting a good example of what a champion should be. There’s more to being a champion than just what you see on TV. It’s about comradery and you’re the girl and you’re the leader setting the tone for the locker room. I really was proud of doing that." H/T: 411Mania

Carmella will be a part of the women's MITB match at WWE Money In The Bank 2021 next month.

