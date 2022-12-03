WWE Superstar Carmella recently took to social media to thank fans and well-wishers who stood by her and showed their love after she had a miscarriage.

Carmella is married to RAW announcer Corey Graves. The couple were expecting a child but she was unfortunately treated for ectopic pregnancy after a miscarriage back in October. The former SmackDown Women's Champion stressed that it was important for people to share their stories and not be ashamed of their misfortune.

From the moment Carmella shared the news on social media, several fans and wrestlers sent their supportive comments to the couple. The likes of Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella, Maryse, Bianca Belair, Big E, Mandy Rose, and a number of other wrestling stars poured in with support. In a post on Instagram this week, Carmella thanked everyone for their love through the tough times.

Here's what the post read:

"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Your love and support has meant the absolute most to me. This fall has been one of the most challenging in my life, but I know I’m not alone."

Carmella was last seen on WWE TV back in July

It's been several months since Mella last appeared on WWE TV. Her most recent televised match happened on the July 18 edition of RAW where she faced RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for the title. The 35-year-old came up short in that match and could not capture the title. She competed in a few live events after that before taking a hiatus from in-ring action.

Mella has had a decorated career on the WWE main roster, winning the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank match. The second-generation superstar is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion, former Women's Tag Team Champion with Queen Zelina, and a multiple-time former 24/7 Champion.

Would you like to see the Princess of Staten Island back inside the squared circle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

