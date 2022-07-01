Carmella posts an adorable video expressing her love of being a stepmom

WWE Superstar Carmella posted a reel on Instagram expressing her love of being a stepmom.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is married to WWE commentator Corey Graves. The wrestling couple tired the know on 7th April 2022 in Florida after dating for three years. WWE icons Natalya, Tamina, Happy Corbin, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville attended the high-profile wedding. For those who are unaware, this is Corey's second wedding as he was previously married to Ami Polinsky. The on-screen personality is a father to three kids named Cash Polinsky, Lola Polinsky, and Lenny Paige.

The former SmackDown women's champion recently took to Instagram to post about the three children. She posted a video of a collection of several pictures of her with his husband's kids. The 34-year-old also stated in the caption that she is proud to be a stepmom and thanked Graves for bringing the kids into her life. Here is what she wrote.

"I’m a lot of things, and a stepmom is one of them. I couldn’t be more grateful that @wwegraves brought them into my life."

You can check out the post below:

Carmella reveals how Corey Graves reacted when she proposed him

The female star is very much active on Instagram. She keeps posting pictures of herself with her husband and likes to discuss her relationship.

In an Instagram post, she revealed Corey's response when she proposed to him. Graves asked Carmella whether he could name the pimple that she had on her forehead. She then went on to reveal that she uses her makeshift bangs to cover her pimples.

"This morning I told @wwegraves I loved him and he responded by asking if he could name the pimple on my forehead. It’s a good thing I have these makeshift bangs on account of my hair being super damaged that I can use to cover my blemishes. I also look like I have a mullet. Rock on."

Carmella is scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. The premium live event is scheduled to take place on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

