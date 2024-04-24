Carmella provides a heartwarming update on social media amid her WWE absence

WWE Superstar Carmella recently shared a heartfelt update about her journey as a mother.

The Princess of Staten Island and her husband Corey Graves welcomed their son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, a few months ago. Throughout her pregnancy days, Mella was active on social media sharing all the intricate details about the time. The star has been absent from WWE programming for more than a year, with her last appearance coming in March 2023.

Recently she took to social media to send out a heartwarming message to all her fans and the new mothers who have started on their journey. She mentioned how despite feeling drained out the majority of the time, her son cheers her up every moment.

"The dichotomy of motherhood caught me off guard. how can i feel the most exhausted and depleted in my life, yet also the happiest and most fulfilled? when i look in the mirror, i barely recognize who’s looking back. but somehow, i’ve never felt more like myself. every morning i wake up (thankful above all), unsure how i’ll make it through the day with so little sleep. then i see my son, and he gives me all the strength i need. amid the endless cycle of feeding, changing and soothing, i find these moments of profound joy that fuel my days." (Contd.)

Check out Carmella's Instagram post below:

Carmella had previously opened up about her struggles as a new mom

Carmella previously shared her experiences of motherhood with fans on several occasions. On one such experience, she spoke about how Corey Graves gave her special treatment.

The former women's champion revealed how Graves had booked a hotel for her so that she could relax and take some time off from her daily chores and pamper herself. She further added that she had no idea how badly she needed to rest after continuously being there for her newborn.

"Wine in a paper cup, my favorite popcorn and VPR on the tv…my own little personal heaven. feeling extra grateful for @wwegraves today.. I feel like i was becoming a shell of myself. the lack of sleep the last five months has been so hard on me. I haven’t had longer than a three hours stretch in WEEKS. Add breastfeeding into the mix, along with trying to keep everything together but I was falling apart. I've been on the struggle bus for a while now and it was starting to take over. Luckily, my husband recognized this and decided something needed to give. He booked me a room at a hotel in our neighborhood last night and told me to get lost. (Contd.)"

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see the former Money in the Bank winner return to action. It remains to be seen when she will return to the ring.