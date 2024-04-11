Carmella provides personal update amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Carmella has sent a message describing her life outside the ring.

Corey Graves and Mella recently welcomed a baby boy named, Dimitri Paul Polinsky. Since then, the latter has been very open regarding her motherhood experience. Even prior to Dimitri's birth, the WWE Superstar was constantly in touch with her fans on social media, sharing updates about her pregnancy journey.

Taking to Instagram, Mella recently opened up about how her husband booked her a hotel so she could have a peaceful night's sleep. The former champion further detailed how the struggles of motherhood were taking a toll on her.

"Wine in a paper cup, my favorite popcorn and VPR on the tv…my own little personal heaven. feeling extra grateful for @wwegraves today.. I feel like i was becoming a shell of myself. the lack of sleep the last five months has been so hard on me. I haven’t had longer than a three hours stretch in WEEKS. Add breastfeeding into the mix, along with trying to keep everything together but I was falling apart. I've been on the struggle bus for a while now and it was starting to take over. Luckily, my husband recognized this and decided something needed to give. He booked me a room at a hotel in our neighborhood last night and told me to get lost. (Contd.)"

WWE star Corey Graves previously provided an update regarding Carmella

WWE official Corey Graves provided an update regarding his wife, Carmella's schedule during WrestleMania XL week.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Graves heaped praise on Mella as he highlighted how incredible she is. He added that she has been gracefully handling her responsibilities of being a mother.

Graves further disclosed that his wife was scheduled to make some appearances during the WrestleMania XL week.

"She is magnificent. She is thriving in her motherhood era. It's obviously Carmella's first. Our son Dimitri, he's just over four months old. He is a giant! He's got the genes to be the next WWE Superstar! But she's doing fantastic. She'll actually be around. She has a few appearances scheduled WrestleMania week, which will be the first time she's been in the fold since stepping away to be pregnant." [6:24 – 6:50]

It would be exciting to see when Mella would return to the squared circle.

