Carmella reacts to getting to dance with Vince McMahon on SmackDown 1000

The former Women's Champion described the moment on the special episode of SmackDown as something she will never forget.

Vince McMahon was joined by his children Stephanie and Shane.

WWE Superstar Carmella recently did an AMA on Reddit, and answered several fan questions. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recalled getting to shake a leg with Vince McMahon himself on the 1000th episode of WWE SmackDown, and opened up on how it felt dancing with the WWE Chairman on the milestone edition of the Blue brand.

Carmella stated that it was incredibly cool to get to have a dance break with Vince. She further stated that it's a moment that she will never forget.

Vince McMahon was joined by Stephanie and Shane for the dance break

The segment in question was one of the highlights of SmackDown 1000, back in 2018. It kicked off when Carmella and R-Truth hosted a special edition of Truth TV. The duo welcomed Stephanie McMahon, who was later joined by her brother Shane. The siblings had a little argument over brand supremacy and Shane welcomed her to the "A Show". Stephanie made it clear that WWE RAW would never open an episode with Truth TV, which was met with fans chanting for the talk show.

Vince McMahon seemed to have had enough backstage, as he came out strutting to the ring and called for a dance break. The segment ended with the three McMahons and Truth & Carmella dancing in the ring to a huge pop.