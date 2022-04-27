Carmella reacts to a Twitter post claiming she is 46-years-old

WWE Superstar Carmella recently commented on a meme that put her on the list of active aged wrestlers.

A wrestling fan on Twitter came up with a montage of current superstars beyond 43 years of age. The graphic surprisingly included the RAW Superstar, although she is only 34. She was featured as a 46-year-old on a list that included R-Truth, MVP, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Bobby Fish, and AJ Styles.

Taking note of the meme, the star replied to joke that she missed 12 years of her life after a slap from Sonya Deville on this week's RAW. Carmella was attacked by the WWE official backstage this Monday after she and Queen Zelina failed to help her win the RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair.

"Damn..apparently Sonya slapped me so hard I missed 12 years of my life," she tweeted.

Carmella recently got married to Corey Graves

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently married her long-time boyfriend and WWE commentator Corey Graves.

The two, who officially revealed their relationship on an episode of Total Divas in 2019, tied the knot in Florida. Several superstars from WWE and AEW attended the wedding. The guest list included the likes of Natalya, Tamina, Happy Corbin, Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, and many others.

The RAW Superstars took time off from WWE due to their wedding, with Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler replacing the groom behind the announcement table. It will be interesting to see if the couple teams up for a match in the near future.

