Carmella back home after wedding, might return to TV soon

Carmella has returned home after her wedding with RAW color-commentator Corey Graves. The two married on April 7.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion made her last television appearance on April 4, on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. She and her former tag-team partner, Queen Zelina, broke up after 'Mella attacked the latter in response to their loss at the Show of Shows.

In a Twitter post updating her fans, the self proclaimed most beautiful woman in WWE wrote -

"Finally home after the craziest 3 weeks of my life!! Thank you for all the texts, calls, messages, tweets, flowers etc. Wow. I feel so loved and IN love. Thank you thank you thank you. #blessed"

Her return home might indicate that she might soon return to our TV screens too.

At the Showcase of the Immortals, Zelina and The Queen of Staten Island lost their Women's Tag Team Championship in a four-way tag match against the winners - Sasha Banks & Naomi, Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan, and Natalya & Shayna Bazsler.

The now married couple have been engaged since 2019. Their relationship has been documented on WWE's reality TV show Total Divas. They also star in their own reality series on YouTube, Corey & Carmella.

What's next for Carmella

Upon her inevitable return to WWE TV, it is hard to pinpoint exactly what her role and storylines will be.

Although she will be an important part of WWE's reality TV circuit, as the company tries to get Corey & Carmella onto cable television. Her in-ring role on either RAW or SmackDown will remain uncertain until she arrives. Most of this confusion stems from her tag-team with Queen Zelina breaking up.

We could see a feud between the two former Women's Tag Team Champions. They could also come back together as a team, claiming Zelina's attack was a ruse of some sort, a trick that they have pulled before.

Regardless of the storyline, her fans are excited for her return and would love to see her on screen as soon as possible.

