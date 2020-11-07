It finally happened. Several vignettes aired that gradually warmed the fans up to Carmella's new gimmick, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion finally made her live TV return on this week's episode of the Blue brand. The latest episode of SmackDown kicked off with a Women's Championship rematch between Sasha Banks and Bayley. The Legit Boss shrugged off the title defense curse by retaining the Championship.

However, Sasha Banks couldn't celebrate the win in all its glory as Carmella showed up near the ramp and attacked Sasha Banks.

Carmella dropped Sasha Banks with a big superkick. Mella followed it up by planting Banks' face into the ramp with the X-Factor Facebuster.

Sasha Banks vs. Carmella seems to be the next SmackDown Women's title feud.

Carmella's new character, and what's next for Sasha Banks on SmackDown?

Carmella went on a hiatus from in-ring action following the Money in the Bank PPV in May earlier this year. The former Miss Money in the Bank spent most of her time off in isolation, but the WWE was also working on a new character for the Superstar behind the scenes.

WWE began airing vignettes teasing the arrival of a mystery woman on SmackDown. The fans were quick to breakdown the pre-taped segments, and the speculation pointed towards Carmella being the woman behind the vignettes. And that's exactly what happened.

Advertisement

Carmella debuted the new 'Untouchable' character, which effectively turned her heel in the process.

Carmella had the following to say when she made her first appearance on SmackDown in months:

"Sometimes you need to take a good, hard look in the mirror to remember who you are. And I admit it, I forgot. I got a little lost along the way. But I know exactly who to blame: and that's you, all of you. You wanted me to do things your way, play by your rules. You wanted me to dance around, have fun. Look where that got me — absolutely nowhere. But then I remembered: I'm Carmella. I'm better than each and every one of you. You know what I'm not, though? I'm not your princess anymore."

Carmella considers herself to be better than anyone in the WWE, and the company has wasted no time pushing her right to the top. Are you excited to see a feud between The Untouchable and The Legit Boss for the SmackDown Women's title?