Sasha Banks, the current SmackDown Women's Champion, has had a good 2020 so far, winning her first SmackDown Women's title after defeating Bayley.

She recently began a feud with Carmella on the Blue brand, and the latter had a lot to say to Banks on her appearance on Talking Smack following SmackDown.

Carmella on why she feels sorry for Sasha Banks

Carmella appeared on Talking Smack to speak to Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton, and had this to say about Banks:

"Poor Sasha, imagine what it's like to have one goal your entire life. Her only goal in life was to get to the WWE. While she was trying to get to the WWE, I was cheering in the NFL, the NBA, I was on the cover of calendars, I was traveling the world. And then I decided, 'you know what, maybe I'll try the WWE'. And then I did, and then I did it better than her and she's mad about that. I feel sorry for her, to be honest. It's kind of embarrassing. This was her one goal and I'm doing it better than her. How sad that must be for her."

Paul Heyman was asked what he feels about Carmella and how she claimed that she didn't have to do much to be where she is. Heyman praised Carmella and said that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was compassionate towards Sasha Banks, and that she has "god-given talent" and understands how it is unfair on other women Superstars on SmackDown who are not equal to her in talent.

Heyman then asked his fellow host Kayla Braxton to apologize to Carmella for not understanding what a wonderful and compassionate person Carmella is.

Carmella then said that she did what Sasha Banks could not do by beating Asuka - who Banks thinks is one of the best in the world, while Carmella also said that she's also defeated Charlotte Flair, which the current SmackDown Women's Champion has not done.

Carmella said that her single title reign has been longer than all of Sasha Banks' title reigns in WWE. She concluded by stating that she felt sorry for the current SmackDown Women's Champion.

Please H/T Sportskeeda and Talking Smack if you use any of these quotes