Carmella sends Corey Graves a message after leaving WWE; talks about his "next year"

Carmella has now sent a message after her WWE departure. The star sent Corey Graves a message on her Instagram about his next year.

After being absent over the last few years, Carmella's contract expired with WWE and she was quietly moved to the Alumni section after being let go. Now that she's officially no longer a part of the company, fans are waiting to see if she returns or if she shows up anywhere else, although it looks unlikely, given that she seems to be focusing on her child and family at this time.

Now, the star has sent her husband, Corey Graves, a message. She wished him a happy birthday and showed her love for her, calling him her best friend, her rock, her baby daddy, and the best husband anyone could ever imagine having. She said she loved him and talked about how she could not wait to see what the next year brought him in his life.

"Happy birthday to my best friend. my baby daddy. my rock. the best husband i could ever imagine. love you to the moon and back, baby. life with you is so much fun and I can’t wait to see what this next year brings you. 🖤"

This year has not started well for Graves as he was moved from main roster commentary duties to NXT commentary and was not too happy about it. He even posted about his career and eventually deleted the tweets when they were not received well. Now, he's said he's happy in NXT, but the coming weeks and months should reveal more.

Carmella has changed her Instagram to remove any mention of WWE

Since being released, Carmella has also changed her Instagram name to remove any mention of WWE. It appears that the star has moved on to the next step in her life.

What she does next is anyone's guess, as she's yet to comment on what's coming for her following leaving the company. Much like Graves, Carmella's future should become clearer in the coming months.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the couple.

